What is happening at Lister Horsfall: Longstanding Halifax family jewellers almost ready to unveil transformed showroom
Lister Horsfall is holding the grand opening of its transformed showroom in Halifax town centre this autumn.
Gemma Moody, Lister Horsfall director, said: “This marks a significant milestone for us after over 120 years in the industry, representing a substantial investment in our commitment to enhancing customer experience and solidifying our presence in the heart of Halifax.
“This is a very exciting time for us. We’re thrilled to invite customers from all walks of life to experience our new space.
"Whether you’re looking for a special gift or just want to browse, everyone is welcome at Lister Horsfall.”
The jewellers says at the heart the new venture is its dedication to “providing all our customers with a unique and enjoyable shopping journey”.
It says the revamped showroom is designed to make everyone feel welcome, offering a curated selection of products amidst a friendly and inviting atmosphere.
“In addition to showcasing our merchandise, we’re excited to announce plans for in-store events that will further enhance the shopping experience, said Gemma.
"From product launches to interactive workshops, these events will be vibrant hubs of community engagement and fun.
“As we embark on this new chapter, our vision is clear - to grow our brand, foster meaningful connections with our customers, and set new benchmarks for excellence in retail.
"With our revamped showroom as the cornerstone of this endeavour, we’re poised to offer a shopping experience that everyone in Halifax and beyond can enjoy.”