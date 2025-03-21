What is happening at Westgate Arcade: New business 'with a vintage twist' opening its doors in Halifax town centre
Westgate Quarter has announced it is set to welcome a new tenant in Carrier Street, part of Westgate Arcade.
The premises used to be occupied by Lucy’s Little Bake House but has been empty since the cafe and bakery moved to Dean Clough at the end of last year.
Work is now underway at the Carrier Street space to prepare it for a new tenant.
And Westgate Quarter has given some clues that it could be a new eatery, possibly with a retro flavour.
It has posted it is welcoming a new tenant “with a vintage twist” and used the hashtags “1940s”, “vintagevibes” and “foodie”.
Meantime, work is also underway nearby at the premises next to La Luna in Westgate for the restaurant’s forthcoming expansion.
The Italian restaurant has announced that its new space will be called ’The Green Room’.