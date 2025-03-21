What is happening at Westgate Arcade: New business 'with a vintage twist' opening its doors in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:05 BST

Clues are starting to emerge about a new business opening in Halifax town centre.

Westgate Quarter has announced it is set to welcome a new tenant in Carrier Street, part of Westgate Arcade.

The premises used to be occupied by Lucy’s Little Bake House but has been empty since the cafe and bakery moved to Dean Clough at the end of last year.

Work is now underway at the Carrier Street space to prepare it for a new tenant.

Work is underway at the premises on Carrier Street in Halifax town centre
Work is underway at the premises on Carrier Street in Halifax town centre

And Westgate Quarter has given some clues that it could be a new eatery, possibly with a retro flavour.

It has posted it is welcoming a new tenant “with a vintage twist” and used the hashtags “1940s”, “vintagevibes” and “foodie”.

Meantime, work is also underway nearby at the premises next to La Luna in Westgate for the restaurant’s forthcoming expansion.

The Italian restaurant has announced that its new space will be called ’The Green Room’.

