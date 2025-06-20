A development in Halifax town centre with space for some brand new businesses is taking shape.

‘Westgate Phase II’ – an expansion of Westgate Quarter – is well underway.

O&C Management Services, who are leading the project, have described the new three-floor development as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination” which will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street, creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

The Courier understands one of the new tenants will be “home-from-home cafe bars” Loungers, who have made a licence application for two units at the new development.

The licence application includes to sell alcohol between 10am and midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The Courier revealed earlier this year that Lounge was advertising for a general manager to run one of its restaurants in Halifax.

The hospitality chain is owned by Loungers PLC, which was was founded in 2002 by three friends – Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop – who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that “they would want to go to”.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected] or call 01422 345525.