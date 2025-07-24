What is happening to Bierkeller building: Pub in Halifax town centre stripped out for refurbishment that never happened up for sale at auction

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
A Halifax town centre pub building is going up for sale.

What was Bierkeller Halifax has a guide price of £495,000 and an online auction is taking place on Thursday, September 18.

The Fountain Street premises was home to the German-themed bar and party venue from 2022 until January 2024 when the owners announced it would be shut for a month for a refurbishment.

But by March the Halifax branch of the chain had been removed from the website of Bierkeller – which also has bars in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham – and Halifax Bierkeller’s Instagram page said that the bar had permanently closed.

According to the building’s listing on property website Rightmove, the premises was “stripped out ahead of a planned refurbishment programme”.

It says the premises has four floors including two roof terraces.

It also has two access points – from Fountain Street and Powell Street – which the listing says offers “flexibility for sub-dividing the building as part of any future conversion, subject to obtaining any necessary consents.”

It also suggests there is potential for the building to be used for something other than a pub, subject to consent being secured.

For more details about the auction and the sale of the building, contact BidX1 Commercial.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Halifax Courier reporting team by emailing us at [email protected] and including your name and a telephone number which we can reach you on.

