Plans have been submitted to transform the Brighouse site of the household favourite chain, which went into administration last year.

A planning application for the site on Briggate was submitted in September by Triple Jersey Ltd to demolish the existing store and construct a new one.

Documents which accompany the application include a response to comments from Calderdale Council’s Highways Department which was submitted in December that suggest the store would – if approval was given – become an Aldi.

WIlko in Brighouse shut last year

In response to a query about how the store car park would be managed, it says: “The applicant is willing to accept a car park management plan condition. The standard operation of Aldi car parks permits a maximum stay of 90 minutes and therefore the applicant would not want to accept a condition requiring any greater length of maximum stay.”

Images included in the response also name the client of the firm commissioned to draw up the response as Aldi.

The application proposes that the new store would have 40 full-time employees.

Brighouse Wilko shut in October.

Dismayed customers rallied round and donated to an online fundraiser so that workers from the Brighouse store could have a final farewell.

The planning application – number 23/00968/FUL – can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.