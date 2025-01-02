The Winding Road premises, which traded as Inn Cognito for 35 years, is currently on the market with 360 Estates Halifax for an asking price of £400,000.

According to its listing on the estate agents’ website, it includes upstairs living quarters with 14 rooms and plans have been drawn up previously for a 15-bedroom hotel.

The listing says: “This former restaurant building includes extensive living quarters and two attached derelict terraced houses, with 10 car parking spaces.

"Previous plans have been drawn up for a 15-bedroom hotel.

"Accommodation briefly comprises the former Inn Cognito restaurant integrated dining area, customer servery, waiting rooms, bar, kitchens, segregated toilets, storage space and three further basement rooms with beer drop, walk-in freezer and cold rooms.

"Upstairs living quarters include 14 rooms, currently used as three bedrooms, two bathrooms, sauna, kitchen, office and multiple other miscellaneous rooms totalling approximately 400 square metres.

"Two derelict terraced houses each set over four floors with approximately 100 square metres each.

"A fantastic location and a great investment opportunity.”

1 . What is happening to Inn Cognito building: See inside former legend of the Halifax restaurant scene that is on the market with 14-room living quarters Inn Cognito in Halifax Photo: subm Photo Sales

2 . What is happening to Inn Cognito building: See inside former legend of the Halifax restaurant scene that is on the market with 14-room living quarters Inn Cognito in Halifax is up for sale Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . What is happening to Inn Cognito building: See inside former legend of the Halifax restaurant scene that is on the market with 14-room living quarters Inn Cognito in Halifax is up for sale Photo: subm Photo Sales