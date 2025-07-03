A popular Calderdale pub named after the man who rebuilt it has closed and is up for sale.

Jack’s House, on Burnley Road in Todmorden, is shut until a new owner can be found.

Estate agent Fleurets has described it as a “character-filled locals' pub”.

Comedian Jason Manford once performed a free gig there to thank the landlady after she helped him when his car broke down.

According to CAMRA, the pub was known as the Shoulder of Mutton for 200 years until 1974 when it was rebuilt by Jack Brook and renamed after him – Jack’s House.

"Jack’s House occupies a prominent corner plot in a predominantly residential area,” says the estate agent’s listing.

"The two-storey end-terrace building enjoys open-plan trading areas with timber floors, exposed beams, bare stone walls, and two feature fireplaces.

"To the rear, there is also a snug room with brick barrel ceiling.

"Upstairs, the property offers a versatile function space, ideal for hosting events or expanding trading capacity, alongside private living accommodation which includes three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom.

"Outside, there is a car park and beer garden with timber decking, picnic tables and an awning perfect for summer trade.

"Currently operating as a wet-led locals' pub, Jack’s House holds significant potential for further development as a freehold free house.

"Alternatively, the property may appeal to those seeking a change of use, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Tim Martin, divisional director of Fleurets North West, said: "Jack’s House presents a fantastic opportunity whether as a continued pub operation or a redevelopment project.”