A Halifax nightclub is under new management.

Maggie’s on Commercial Street in the town centre is now being run by the Society Bar Group.

The firm – which also runs Society Leeds and Society Pontefract – has also taken on the running of attached bar McFly’s, according to a social media post by Maggie’s.

And McFly’s is getting a new name.

Nightclub Maggie's and bar McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre.

Officially relaunching on Halloween, it will now be known as POP and will be “bringing you the ultimate party atmosphere with feel-good pop vibes all night long.” says a social media post.

"Big nights. Big tunes. Big energy. This is the start of something special.”

Both venues are still listed as for sale on estate agents Walker Singleton’s website, with an asking price of £500,000.

The listing says: “Having traded for over ten years in Halifax centre, this is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-known company.”

