The company set up to run Halifax’s Square Chapel has avoided being struck off.

Notice was issued earlier this month by the Registrar of Companies that unless “cause was shown to the contrary”, Square Chapel Community Interest Company (CIC) would be struck off the register and dissolved.

But, according to one of the documents logged by Companies House, the striking off action was discontinued after “cause was shown” why the company should not be struck off.

"Accordingly the Registrar is taking no further action,” says the document.

Companies can be struck off the register voluntarily if the directors want to close the business down and move to another venture, directors reach retirement and/or they have no one to pass the company down to.

A compulsory striking off can take place for various reasons including a failure to submit timely accounts or an annual confirmation statement, if a company has ceased trading, or if no directors have been appointed.

To avoid a company striking off notice, companies must be sure to respond to Companies House to address any issues raised.

Square Chapel has been closed since February when it shut suddenly, cancelling all planned performances.

Before that, concern for the future of the popular theatre had been growing for some time, with the Courier reporting in September 2024 how a spokesperson for the group running the venue had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

Since February, building’s only use has been temporarily as a green room for artists during the summer’s Live at The Piece Hall gigs.