A new business looks set to open in Halifax where TGI Friday’s used to be.

The doors to the sizable Unit 14 of Broad Street Plaza have been closed since the Halifax branch of the restaurant chain shut last year.

But now a licence application has been made for the premises.

TFP (Halifax) Ltd has made the bid to Calderdale Council.

It hopes to be allowed to sell alcohol there from 9am until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am until 1am during the rest of the week.

It is also applying to be allowed live and recorded music between 9am and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9am and 1am on other days.

It wants to be able to open from 9am until 4am on New Year’s Eve.

People have until June 2 to make any comments to Calderdale Council about the application by email at [email protected] or by writing to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax HX1 1UJ.

The Courier reported last month how a new restaurant and bar with space for 250 diners is preparing to open at Broad Street Plaza.

A recruitment advert had been posted on website Indeed for a general manager for the new eatery, named The Firepit.

According to the advert, the restaurant was hoping to open in August.

“The Firepit is a growing family business and our aim is to create a unique dining experience at affordable prices,” said the advert.

"We are committed to serving the best ingredients available in superbly-designed restaurants and cocktail bars.”