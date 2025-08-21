A Calderdale village pub run by the same family for more than a decade is up for sale.

Bottomleys Arms, on Wade House Road in Shelf, is open as usual but has gone on the market with an asking price of £195,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the pub and restaurant is a “thriving and long-established” business and “a true local institution with an exceptional reputation and a devoted customer following”.

The owners have operated within the business since 1998, and owned it since 2012.

It is now up for sale for the first time in more than 10 years as they look to retire.

"Open seven days a week with sensible trading hours, it delivers an enviable annual turnover of around £750,000 - testament to its enduring popularity and consistent performance,” says the listing.

"Perfectly positioned fronting a commanding main road through an affluent village between Bradford and Halifax, the property enjoys a prime location surrounded by residential housing, offering both easy roadside parking and the convenience of its own dedicated car park.

"This is a rare chance to acquire a business that combines an established reputation, strong earnings, and an enviable location – ready for a new owner to build on its success and take it to the next level.”

The pub is open as usual but up for sale

The building includes owner accommodation on the first floor comprising a living room, two double bedrooms, family bathroom and a former kitchen currently being used as store room.

For more details, contact property agents Ernest Wilson on 0113 2382900.