What is happening to Wilkinson bakers: Plans go in to turn Halifax building used by 112-year-old bakery into flats

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
A building which was used by one of Halifax’s oldest firms could be converted into apartments.

A planning application has been made to Calderdale Council to turn the premises on Dundas Street in King Cross, which used to be used by bakers P Wilkinson Ltd, into four studio flats.

As reported by the Courier, the bakers – which was established in 1913 - shut its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross and its stall in Halifax Borough Market earlier this year.

According to a heritage statement submitted with the application: “The company ceased trading earlier this year.

The building could be turned in to apartments

"The building is not to be extended. Minor alterations are to be made to the external façade to form door and window openings. All other works are internal.”

The application says the flats would consist of one one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments.

People have until August 15 to comment on the application.

