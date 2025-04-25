Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Aldi opening in a Calderdale town is planning to have ANPR cameras to ensure shoppers do not stay in its car park for too long.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the new supermarket on Briggate in Brighouse, where Wilko used to be, has been underway since last year.

Now a planning application has been submitted for the installation of two Automatic Number Place Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the site to monitor the use of the store’s car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Wilko was open, the car park was widely used by people to shop there and elsewhere in Brighouse town centre.

Aldi is opening a new store in Brighouse

Aldi plans to introduce a 90-minute maximum stay when it opens.

In a covering letter submitted with the application for the cameras, real estate firm Avison Young says: “One camera is to be directed west towards the vehicular access point into the store’s car park from Owler Ings Road.

"The purpose of the camera is to photograph vehicles’ registration plate as they enter the car park, in order to record the time that a vehicle enters the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A second camera is to be facing directly east towards the vehicular exit from the store’s car park onto Commercial Street.

Diggers on site before Wilko was demolished to make way for the new Aldi

"The purpose of this camera is to photograph vehicles’ registration plate as they exit the car park to ascertain how long each vehicle has spent on site due to the car park now operating a one-and-a-half-hour maximum stay.”

The letter also says parking restrictions are required “to allow the food store to operate as efficiently as possible” and provide “the best possible shopping experience and community asset by allowing customers to use the car park for no more than could be reasonably expected to allow others to park afterwards”.

The cameras at the 94-space car park will be managed by Parkingeye, which also oversees thousands of other sites across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking has been a controversial topic in Brighouse since hikes in parking fees for some spots were agreed last year, which came into force at the end of last month.

On Commercial Street, Market Street, Bradford Road, Gooder Street, Park Street, Bethel Street, Briggate and King Street, pay-and-display bays have seen maximum one-hour stay spaces charges rise from 20p to £1 for half an hour, and from 40p to £2 for one hour.