What is happening with Brighouse Wilko site: Supermarket giant puts in bid for licence for new store in Calderdale town
The supermarket giant is planning to open a new branch in Brighouse.
As reported by the Courier, the store will be on Briggate, where Wilko used to be.
The licence application, which has been submitted to Calderdale Council, is to be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday, from 6am until midnight.
The last day for representations is February 10.
These can be made by writing to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ or by emailing [email protected].
Plans were submitted in September 2023 by Triple Jersey Ltd to demolish the existing household store and construct a new supermarket in its place.
The now-approved application is for the “demolition of the existing retail unit and construction of a new retail unit with associated access, parking, landscaping and drainage.”
It was the Courier which revealed that documents accompanying the application included a response to comments from Calderdale Council’s Highways Department that suggested the store would become an Aldi.
Images included in the response also named the client of the firm commissioned to draw up the response as Aldi.
The application proposed that the new store would have 40 full-time employees.
Brighouse Wilko shut in October 2023 along with scores more of the brand’s stores across the country after Wilko went into administration.
