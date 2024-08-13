What is happening with Casa Brighouse: Popular Calderdale restaurant and wedding venue has licence suspended after police call for review
Casa Brighouse’s licence has been temporarily removed pending a full review after a request from West Yorkshire Police.
The licence suspension means the premises on Elland Road near Brighouse is unable to sell alcohol or hold events which involve licensable activities - including live and recorded music – until the licence is reinstated.
A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “Last week, we received an application from West Yorkshire Police for a summary review of Casa’s premises licence on the basis that the statutory licensing objectives are not met.
“At the council’s licensing subcommittee meeting on Thursday, August 8, councillors agreed that Casa’s licence would be suspended immediately pending a full review of the licence.
"We will carry out the review within the next month which will involve looking into whether the business is being managed and operated in line with its licence conditions and the Licensing Act 2003.”