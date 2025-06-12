What is happening with Dario's: Takeaway shut by Calderdale Council after rodent droppings found reopens and is 'cleaner and stronger than ever'
The Courier reported on Tuesday how Dario’s Pizza, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, had shut temporarily after rodent droppings were found.
A hygiene emergency prohibition, applied for by the council, ordered the closure as “several rodent droppings have been found in the basement and food prep area, as well as gnaw marks and evidence that bait has been eaten”.
Today, the takeaway has announced it is open again.
"We’re very pleased to announce that Dario’s Pizza is officially open for business again as of today,” it has posted.
"Following the recent closure, we’ve worked closely with Calderdale Council to resolve the issue quickly, responsibly, and transparently.
"A full inspection and treatment was carried out by Manor Pest Control
"Proofing work has been completed. No further signs of rodent activity were found.
"The premises is now fully cleared and safe to reopen.
"Council officer Faruk Usman has confirmed we are approved to resume business
"We’re grateful to everyone who supported us through this — especially our loyal customers and neighbours. Your understanding made a tough moment easier.
"Now we’re back, cleaner and stronger than ever — and ready to serve you with the great food you know and love. Thank you for sticking with us.”
Onur Kafali, from Darios Pizza, had told the Courier he believed the routine inspection from the environmental health team found some old signs of rodent activity already dealt with in the basement.