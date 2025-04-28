Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After 18 months of standing empty, Halifax’s former Wilko shop has finally gone up for rent.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sizeable building at 2-4 Southgate is described as being in an “extremely prominent corner location” in its online listing.

Estate agent Savills says the premises has a “large open plan layout over ground and first floor, with a dedicated loading bay off Old Cock Yard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is 17,500 to 36,225 sq ft and the rent is available on application.

The former Wilko in Halifax town centre

Halifax’s Wilko shut on October 3, 2023 after the company went into administration.

Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, closed on October 8, and has since been demolished so that a new Aldi can be built.

Wilko officially went into administration in August 2023 with no viable offers made for the whole business.

It was reported that B&M bought 51 Wilko shops and Poundland bought 71, although these are not thought to include the Halifax or Brighouse sites.