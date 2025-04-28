What is happening with Halifax Wilko: Large Halifax town centre shop building which was home to high street favourite finally up for rent after 18 months of standing empty

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After 18 months of standing empty, Halifax’s former Wilko shop has finally gone up for rent.

The sizeable building at 2-4 Southgate is described as being in an “extremely prominent corner location” in its online listing.

Estate agent Savills says the premises has a “large open plan layout over ground and first floor, with a dedicated loading bay off Old Cock Yard”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is 17,500 to 36,225 sq ft and the rent is available on application.

The former Wilko in Halifax town centreThe former Wilko in Halifax town centre
The former Wilko in Halifax town centre

Halifax’s Wilko shut on October 3, 2023 after the company went into administration.

Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, closed on October 8, and has since been demolished so that a new Aldi can be built.

Wilko officially went into administration in August 2023 with no viable offers made for the whole business.

It was reported that B&M bought 51 Wilko shops and Poundland bought 71, although these are not thought to include the Halifax or Brighouse sites.

Related topics:WilkoHalifaxPoundlandBrighouseSavillsAldi
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice