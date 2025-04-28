What is happening with Halifax Wilko: Large Halifax town centre shop building which was home to high street favourite finally up for rent after 18 months of standing empty
The sizeable building at 2-4 Southgate is described as being in an “extremely prominent corner location” in its online listing.
Estate agent Savills says the premises has a “large open plan layout over ground and first floor, with a dedicated loading bay off Old Cock Yard”.
The site is 17,500 to 36,225 sq ft and the rent is available on application.
Halifax’s Wilko shut on October 3, 2023 after the company went into administration.
Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, closed on October 8, and has since been demolished so that a new Aldi can be built.
Wilko officially went into administration in August 2023 with no viable offers made for the whole business.
It was reported that B&M bought 51 Wilko shops and Poundland bought 71, although these are not thought to include the Halifax or Brighouse sites.