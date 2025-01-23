Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of an exciting new development aimed at attracting more hospitality and retail businesses to Halifax town centre have revealed when it should be finished.

O&C Management Services are currently working on Westgate Quarter, off Horton Street, which will have the space for 12 new businesses.

They say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.

O&C say the core and shell finish of the development is due in May or June, and tenants should be able to move in after a fit-out later in the year.

Work started on the new Westgate expansion in September 2023

Work started on Westgate Quarter in September 2023.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, it will be anchored around Westgate Arcade – the shopping centre which was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

As this video shows, the stylish new building will transform the area that formerly was Horton House.

Advertising the units on its website, O&C says: “The Westgate Quarter is located a short distance from The Piece Hall and five minutes walk from both the train and bus stations.

"There is ample on-street parking and the centre has its very own pay and display car park.”

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, contact O&C by emailing [email protected] or calling 01422 345525.