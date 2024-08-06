Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interest in filling final retail units at a multi-million pound council development in Halifax is being followed up, Calderdale councillors have been told.

Work to transform the Northgate development in Halifax town centre finished in summer 2022, creating modern new office and retail spaces.

As a whole, the Northgate site saw transformation of the former central library into the town’s Ofsted outstanding-rated Trinity Sixth Form Academy, which opened in 2020 – while neighbouring former council offices were developed into high-quality office space and new retail units.

Multi-national insurance group RSA took the office space but there are still some retail units to be filled.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) raised the issue of the remaining empty commercial units in a questions-to-cabinet members session.

“Northgate House is not operating at full capacity, with a significant portion of its space still unoccupied.

“What is being done to ensure this space is utilised?” he said.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said she did not agree with his premise as only ten per cent of Northgate was unoccupied.

The unoccupied part consisted of three retail units with associated storage space, which was now being marketed through well-respected agency BNP Paribas, she said.

“They have, I’m pleased to say, told us that there is interest in all of the units and they are following that up.

“Also, we have been refreshing marketing materials of those units and making some minor cosmetic improvements to increase the appeal of those units.

“We are satisfied that while we are operating in a challenging environment for retail and food, we have made good progress towards letting the space and we’re optimistic about being able to let those remaining units,” said Coun Dacre.

Meanwhile, the council has been able to use the space for some Year of Culture activities, she said.

The Year of Culture, running to April 2025, celebrates Calderdale’s 50th anniversary as a borough.

The Northgate project was originally budgeted at around £10.6 million but some additional borrowing was required when construction costs rose.

It received £3m funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal.