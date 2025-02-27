What is happening with Square Chapel: 'Involve Halifax people' in future of closed theatre plea from town's MP

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST

Halifax’s MP is urging for the people of the town to be involved in deciding what should happen to a much-loved theatre.

Kate Dearden has written to Arts Council England calling for a community-wide engagement on the future of Square Chapel Arts Centre.

As reported by the Courier, the theatre announced it was closing earlier this month.

Square Chapel CIC – which runs the venue – said it was shutting the building “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

Halifax's MP Kate Dearden

It added: “This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is made about the future of the venue.”

Ms Dearden said: “Halifax residents and visitors are rightly concerned about the future of Square Chapel Arts Centre, a key part of our cultural landscape, following its recent closure.

"I have written to Arts Council England calling for community-wide engagement on its future.

"There is a wealth of talent in Halifax’s cultural, heritage, and venue sectors, and it is right that they should be involved in future plans.”

In her letter, she says there is “much concern” in the community about the future of the venue.

"There will be a number of interested parties, which demonstrates the strength of the arts and culture scene in Halifax, but I believe it is absolutely essential to the future success of any project for the Halifax community to be involved in discussions about the future,” she writes.

"This should involve Calderdale Council, representatives from the wider Halifax heritage sector and the mall venues business community, who have so successfully transformed Halifax into an up and coming destination for performance and culture.

"Square Chapel has the potential to be a thriving cultural venue once again but it will need the input of the community here in Halifax to make that a reality.”

Concern for the future of Square Chapel has been growing for some time, with the Courier reporting in September how a spokesperson for the group running the venue had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances there.

