What is happening with The Duke of Wellington: Halifax town centre pub delays reopening 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

A Halifax town centre pub has had to delay its reopening.

The Duke of Wellington, on Commercial Street, was set to reopen at noon today under new management.

But it has posted on social media that it has had to postpone its reopening.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we are currently not in a position to open our doors,” said its message from earlier this afternoon.

The Duke of Wellington in HalifaxThe Duke of Wellington in Halifax
The Duke of Wellington in Halifax

"We’re working hard to fix the issue and we will update you when we have more information.

"Thank you for your understanding.”

The Courier reported last month how the shutters were down at The Duke of Wellington and a message on the website for its owners Mitchells and Butlers said it was closed.

The pub now plans to reopen with a new menu including a carvery seven-days-a-week, live entertainment and sports showing on big screens.

According to CAMRA, the sizeable pub building is Grade II Listed.

