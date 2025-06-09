A Halifax town centre pub has reopened.

The Duke of Wellington, on Commercial Street, has been shut for several weeks but is now open again under new management.

The pub posted yesterday: “The doors are open, the drinks are ready, and our new food menu is waiting for you.

"And this Saturday, we’re throwing an official opening party with live music and a charity raffle to celebrate!”

The Courier reported last month how the shutters were down at The Duke of Wellington and a message on the website for its owners Mitchells and Butlers said it was closed.

The pub has opened with a new menu including a carvery seven-days-a-week, live entertainment and sports showing on big screens.

According to CAMRA, the sizeable pub building is Grade II Listed.