What is happening with The Duke of Wellington: Halifax town centre pub reopens
The Duke of Wellington, on Commercial Street, has been shut for several weeks but is now open again under new management.
The pub posted yesterday: “The doors are open, the drinks are ready, and our new food menu is waiting for you.
"And this Saturday, we’re throwing an official opening party with live music and a charity raffle to celebrate!”
The Courier reported last month how the shutters were down at The Duke of Wellington and a message on the website for its owners Mitchells and Butlers said it was closed.
The pub has opened with a new menu including a carvery seven-days-a-week, live entertainment and sports showing on big screens.
According to CAMRA, the sizeable pub building is Grade II Listed.