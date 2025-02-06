A popular Calderdale pub has shut.

The Navigation, on Chapel Lane in Sowerby Bridge, closed “without notice”, said Star Pubs – the firm which owns it.

The company is now working to reopen it as soon as it can.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs told the Courier: “The Navigation Inn was leased to an independent operator to run as their own business.

The Navigation in Sowerby Bridge

"They closed the pub without notice a couple of weeks ago.

"We are working to get it reopened as quickly as possible.”

According to its listing on Star Pubs’ website, The Navigation is a “quaint little pub that boasts an established cask ale trade”.

The listing also says: “The pub is full of character and offers visitors a peaceful hideaway from the hustle and bustle in the streets above.

"The next operator of The Navigation should drive food and cask ale throughout the year, utilise it's snug area for functions and exploit its fantastic beer garden in the summer months.”