A historic Halifax town centre building has been listed as available to let.

The former Halifax Building Society headquarters is being advertised as having retail and office space available.

The sizeable building, which was home to the building society’s first branch, was put up for sale in January 2023 for £1.5m.

Now property experts at Walker Singleton are offering the premises to rent.

"Space available in the building comprises two retail units with frontage on King Edward Street, two retail units on Alexandra Street, the former banking hall and to be refurbished offices to the upper floors,” said a spokesperson for Walker Singleton.

"The upper floors of the building offer a combination of open plan and private office accommodation.

"The former banking hall provides 7,150 sq ft of open plan retail space, with the potential to be split into two units.”

Walker Singleton director Ryan Baker added: “The history, location and versatility of the spaces within this iconic building opens up a multitude of possibilities for its usage.

“With interest growing in the space available, we strongly encourage any interested parties to get in touch and view this property for themselves.”

The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ opened in 1853 and was closed by Lloyds Banking Group in September 2022.

It is a 63,200 square foot four-storey building.

For further information about renting space in the premises visit Walker Singleton’s website at www.walkersingleton.co.uk or call the firm’s Halifax office on 01422 430000.

Meantime, Lloyds is also closing Copley Data Centre.