An historic Calderdale pub is reopening under new management.

The Royal Oak Inn, on Sowerby Street in Sowerby Bridge, will welcome customers once again on Friday, September 13 from noon.

The pub dates back to at least 1779 and the new managers say they hope to provide “the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere”.

The pub has a fresh new look inside and out following a refurbishment, and will be offering a selection of hand-pulled beers, lagers, wines, spirits, and a choice of non alcoholic drinks.

It will also be showing live games being broadcast on Sky Sports and live music events.

