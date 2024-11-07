What is happening with The Westgate in Halifax: Refurbishment plan for landmark Halifax town centre pub which shut six years ago and has not been open since
A planning application has been made to Calderdale Council for listed building consent for the makeover inside The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street.
The refurbishment would include new flooring, tiling and bar alterations.
The Westgate is owned by Star Pubs and is still listed on the company’s website as in need of someone to run it.
According to its listing, the refurbishment will see the three-storey pub “transformed into a stylish venue", with new signage and lighting outside.
The listing adds: “Post-refurbishment, it will be the ‘place to be’ but the Grade II-listed pub will retain its historical elements.
"There are around 20,000 potential customers within a 10-minute radius, meaning that the potential to attract a significant number of new patrons is high.”
The Courier reported earlier this year that the reopening of the pub, which shut in 2018, was being delayed by the search for a new licensee.
A spokesperson for Star Pubs said then: “We are keen to reopen The Westgate as soon as possible as a stylish pub offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere once we have a suitable operator on board.
"It’s a lovely building in a fantastic location and has generated recent interest.”
Anyone wanting to find more information about taking on The Westgate should visit www.starpubs.co.uk or call the recruitment team on 08085 949596.
The Westgate dates back to the 18th century and was originally two houses with an attached weaving wing.