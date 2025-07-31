A “well regarded” Halifax business has had its bid for listed building consent so it open at new premises approved.

Browns Family Jewellers has been granted permission for changes it wants to make to 42 Market Street in Halifax town centre.

The firm, which currently has a store on Southgate, said in supporting documents submitted with its planning application it was hoping to open its new branch this summer.

"This is critical to benefit from the increased customers during warmer months, as well as visitors to the Peace Hall. Therefore, time is of the essence,” they said.

The firm has had its application approved

The Market Street premises are in a “prime location” in Halifax town centre, the documents also say.

"Additionally, the premises includes a separate rear entrance, accessible from within the borough market.

"This rear section of the shop will be designated for our pawnbroking services. The layout is particularly well-suited to this purpose, as it is partially-separated from the main retail area, thereby offering a greater level of privacy and confidentiality for customers utilising this service.

"Pawnbroking represents a significant and profitable part of our business. The transition from a single pawnbroking booth at our current location to two dedicated booths at the new premises will not only enhance operational efficiency but also allow us to better meet the needs of the local community.”

The firm’s plan for the new premises include an internal shop fit, new signage and CCTV cameras.

The design and access statement submitted with the application also says: “We operate across nine branches throughout Yorkshire, all of which share a consistent and recognisable brand identity.

"Our traditional branding and design reflect the values of our long-established, family-run business, which has been serving communities for decades.

"Browns Family Jewellers is a well-known and reputable name, recognised for its professionalism and commitment to quality.

"The new premises at 42 Market Street, Halifax, will be designed in line with the appearance and standards of our existing locations, maintaining our traditional, professional brand that has demonstrated proven success.”

It adds: “Our current jewellery shop, located at 9 Southgate Halifax, is well-regarded by the local community.

"It continues to serve both residents and visitors by offering a range of jewellery for purchase as well as pawnbroking services.”