When is The Commercial reopening: Wetherspoons pub that shut suddenly after staff fell ill and environmental health alerted announces reopening date
The Courier revealed yesterday that The Commercial Inn, in Sowerby Bridge town centre, had shut, with a notice going up to say the popular pub was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and “until further notice”.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said a deep clean was being carried out and environmental health experts had been alerted.
He had said the pub was aiming to reopen on Sunday morning but today Wetherspoon has confirmed the pub will reopen tomorrow at around 5pm.
Explaining the closure yesterday, Mr Gershon said: “ A number of staff reported ill so it was decided to close the pub.
“A deep clean of the pub will take place.
“The environmental health team have been alerted to the situation."
