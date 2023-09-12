Watch more videos on Shots!

Administrators for the retailer PwC says despite extensive efforts, it has become clear that no significant part of the Wilko chain can be rescued as a going concern.

All of the retailer’s shops are expected to shut down by early October, with stores starting to close this week.

More than 9,000 people will be made redundant.

Wilko in Halifax town centre

B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops but has not revealed which stores it has bought and those premises are expected to be rebranded.

Closing dates for some stores were announced last week, and more were made public today (Tuesday) but the closing dates for Halifax’s and Brighouse’s shops are not yet known.

The administrators say they are still trying to sell different parts of the business but have informed all staff that they will start the closure of all Wilko stores

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, said: “Despite the significant and intensive efforts of both ourselves and Putman Investments - the remaining party interested in buying a significant part of the business as a going concern - a transaction could not be progressed due to the inability to reduce central infrastructure costs quickly enough to make a deal commercially viable.

“The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.

"As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process.

"We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.