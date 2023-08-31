When will Switch open: Opening date announced for new Halifax town centre nightclub that used to be ATIK
An opening date has been announced for a new nightclub in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Switch – which used to be ATIK – will open on Friday, October 13.
And it is bringing back Halifax favourite Maine Street.
As revealed by the Courier earlier this week, Switch – who also have a nightclub in Preston – are reopening the nightclub on Commercial Street which shut last year.
A spokesperson for the club said at the time that the business had not recovered since lockdown.
Scores of people across Halifax and the rest of Calderdale were left disappointed at the loss of their favourite nightspot.