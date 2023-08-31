Switch – which used to be ATIK – will open on Friday, October 13.

And it is bringing back Halifax favourite Maine Street.

As revealed by the Courier earlier this week, Switch – who also have a nightclub in Preston – are reopening the nightclub on Commercial Street which shut last year.

The nightclub used to be ATIK and shut last year

A spokesperson for the club said at the time that the business had not recovered since lockdown.