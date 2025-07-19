A historic Halifax landmark has installed eight super fast electric vehicle charging points and become one of the most popular locations in the UK for its operator.

The 500kVA connection was installed at Dean Clough, representing an investment of more than £1m.

Dean Clough says it is currently the only location in Calderdale to offer that speed of charging, with the nearest alternative at Hartshead Moor Service Station on the M62. T

The site is generating enough charges to power 2500km of EV driving daily.

According to Mer, which operates the charge points, Dean Clough is already within the top five highest-performing sites on its network of 148 locations.

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough, said: “We are delighted to see that our super fast charging hub is being so well utilised, not just by our occupiers, but also the local residential community and users from as far as Leeds.

"One of the founding principles at Dean Clough is about reuse and especially the value of reuse in terms of the carbon benefits.

"We have a wonderful asset in the shape of these magnificent buildings that we’ve been given an opportunity to reuse and make relevant and vibrant for the community we live and work in.

“As electric vehicles continue to gain momentum, Dean Clough stands as a powerful example of how historic sites can embrace new technologies while honouring their heritage, providing essential infrastructure that supports both the local community and the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Alex Hinchcliffe, UK managing director at Mer, added: "What really put Dean Clough on the map as a location for EV charge points was its diversity in terms of demographics and amenities.

"It's got its own micro population of workplace, retail, food and beverage, gym and fitness, and hotel accommodation.

“Another crucial factor was the local housing landscape. The high density of terraced housing in the Calderdale area presents limited scope for people to install at home chargers.

"The area has a general lack of EV charging facilities and Mer’s eight ultra-fast charge points more than doubled the existing EV charging infrastructure.”