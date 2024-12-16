Sweets at the centre of a massive TikTok craze are now on sale in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of posts have been created on the social media platform from people across the globe about freeze-dried sweets.

Frozen quickly and then vacuum-dried to remove water, the sweets are understood to have more intense and sweeter flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now they are available from Toffee Smith’s in Halifax Borough Market.

Toffee Smiths in Halifax Borough Market now sells freeze-dried sweets

The family-run sweet stall, which sells retro and modern brands of sweets and chocolates, has posted that its first batch sold out in just three days.

Pouches are £7.50 each and available from the stall in the market.

Freeze drying allows food to last for longer, without losing flavour or nutritional value.

NASA used the process in the early days of its space program to feed its astronauts as food needed to be shelf-stable and long lasting, and it needed to pack small and light and be easy to prepare.