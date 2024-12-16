Where to buy freeze-dried sweets: Halifax trader now sells TikTok craze sweets and first batch sold out in three days
Millions of posts have been created on the social media platform from people across the globe about freeze-dried sweets.
Frozen quickly and then vacuum-dried to remove water, the sweets are understood to have more intense and sweeter flavours.
And now they are available from Toffee Smith’s in Halifax Borough Market.
The family-run sweet stall, which sells retro and modern brands of sweets and chocolates, has posted that its first batch sold out in just three days.
Pouches are £7.50 each and available from the stall in the market.
Freeze drying allows food to last for longer, without losing flavour or nutritional value.
NASA used the process in the early days of its space program to feed its astronauts as food needed to be shelf-stable and long lasting, and it needed to pack small and light and be easy to prepare.
