Increasing popularity has led a Halifax coffee shop to move to new premises.

Hubb Coffee has expanded into a new, refurbished space in the historic F Mill courtyard at Dean Clough.

The new premises are next to where the coffee shop originally opened less than 12 months ago, and means the introduction of a wider breakfast and lunch menu including new breakfast sandwiches.

As reported by the Courier last year, Hubb Coffee was opened by Nadir Zairi and his friend Hans, who have been friends since meeting at school when they were six and had both worked in hospitality previously.

They wanted to create the kind of coffee bar they would want to visit, said Nadir, with the best examples of every kinds of coffee on offer.

That includes a cold-coffee menu – something becoming increasingly popular, especially with younger people, explained Nadir.

And they serve nitro coffee – a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen to give it a more silky texture – as well as a variety of fresh baked goods.

They have also developed their own independent coffee brand – hubb. – which they say aims to “shape future coffee experiences and challenge the status quo”.

Their first product – Nitro Cold Brew Coffee cans – are available online on the firm’s website at https://www.hubb.coffee/

The pair say the move to new premises comes due to the cafe’s growing popularity.

Hubb Coffee is open Tuesday to Sunday from 8am until 4pm.

