We've compiled this list of the most suggested places to enjoy a Mother's Day meal.

Where to eat in West Yorkshire: 10 of the best places to enjoy a meal this Mother's Day in Halifax, Mytholmroyd, Stainland and Brighouse

Mother’s Day is next weekend – what better time to treat your mum?
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Mar 2024, 19:03 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 19:03 GMT

We asked for Courier readers’ recommendations of the best places in Calderdale to enjoy a Mother’s Day meal.

We had lots of suggestions and have put together this list of some of the most popular.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, March 10.

1885 The Venue is on Stainland Road in Stainland

1885 The Venue is on Stainland Road in Stainland

1885 The Venue is on Stainland Road in Stainland Photo: subm

The Moorlands is on Keighley Road in Halifax

The Moorlands is on Keighley Road in Halifax

The Moorlands is on Keighley Road in Halifax Photo: subm

The Beehive Pub and Dining is and Dining is on Hob Lane Ripponden

The Beehive Pub and Dining is and Dining is on Hob Lane Ripponden

The Beehive Pub and Dining is and Dining is on Hob Lane Ripponden Photo: subm

True North Dean Clough is at Dean Clough in Halifax

True North Dean Clough is at Dean Clough in Halifax

True North Dean Clough is at Dean Clough in Halifax Photo: subm

