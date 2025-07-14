Halifax town centre looks set to be getting a new restaurant.

Signs have gone up for a new eatery at what used to be CREAM, on Powell Street.

The new restaurant will be called Madagaska Bar and Grill and, according to its social media, will offer “bold flavours, sizzling grills and vibes like no other”.

It describes itself as “Afro-Caribbean flair meets classic grill house comfort in a whole new way”.

The new restaurant on Powell Street

No opening date has been announced yet but the business says people should: “Bring your appetite. Bring your crew. Bring the vibes.”

Cream shut in 2023 and the premises went on the market last year.

According to the listing on Rightmove, the ground floor of the building can seat 16 people, and the second floor another 30.

The listing said: “A fantastic opportunity to acquire this stunning fully-fitted two storey coffee shop/restaurant premises which occupies a prime corner trading position within the heart of Halifax town centre.”