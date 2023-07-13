News you can trust since 1853
Where to get coffee near Halifax: New indie coffee house opens up in Calderdale village

A new independent coffee house has opened in West Vale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Distinct Coffee House is on Victoria Street where The Cakery used to be before it moved to Victoria Mills on Green Lane.

It sells coffee, tea, iced drinks, sweet treats and plenty more.

The new business celebrated its opening with a party on Saturday and the team there have thanked everyone who has supported them so far.

Distinct Coffee House has opened in West ValeDistinct Coffee House has opened in West Vale
For more information, visit Distinct Coffee Houses’s Facebook page.

