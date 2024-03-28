Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heaven On T’Hill, in Sowerby Bridge is run by Clare Armstrong who wants to offer people the chance to escape from the stress of every day life.

Clare trained at White Rose School of Heath and Beauty in Huddersfield 10 years ago and found she enjoyed delivering massages above all other treatments.

“Since then, I have mainly worked in spas and for a couple of skincare companies,” she said.

"I found my love and passion for massage and spa treatments quite early on at college as it felt massage came very natural to me and I have built my skills and experience up over the years.

"I have worked in the wellness industry for 10 years now but have always felt naturally drawn more towards the spa side of the industry.

"I've always been into fantasy books and movies so I wanted to create a spa with a magical theme to add some of my personality and passion into it.

"I teamed up with an amazing designer – Yasmin Cousins, who I found on Instagram - and she made all the amazing branding and we brought my little dream to life.

"I went with the idea of fairy magic created the business from there.

"Also, I am surrounded by the beautiful Yorkshire countryside so the name Heaven On T'hill felt very fitting.”

Heaven On T’Hill provides massages, facials and magical spa packages.

"I wanted to give clients something a little extra special with the magical spa packages so I created a theme for each one, with music, scents and ambience tailored to each package and each one comes with time to relax with a tea at the end,” explained Clare.

"For example, with the Far Away Galaxy packages, I turn the room into a spacey theme with the stars on the ceiling to create that extra ambience suited to the package.

"I enjoy giving clients a place to relax away from the usual stresses of life and to escape away in the little spa I have created.