A new Halifax town centre bar has announced when it will be opening its doors.

HX1 is at 5 Bull Green and will open during Halloween weekend at 7pm on Saturday, October 26.

There will be free shots for people in fancy dress and special prizes for the “boldest costumes”.

The team there have posted on Facebook: “This Halloween weekend, we’re opening the doors to a night that promises to bring a whole new energy to the scene.

"Expect pure vibes, house beats, and an atmosphere to keep you moving till late.

"No gimmicks. Just good times.”

"Free entry and a late license. Halifax, this is where the party’s at.”

The premises, which looks set to open as a bar and breakfast and brunch restaurant, has been undergoing a complete refurbishment before the opening.

