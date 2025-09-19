Comic book shop Pages ‘N’ Pixels and sustainable goods store Just Gaia have left The Piece Hall and relocated to new joint premises in The Woolshops.

They are in what used to be Geek Retreat, creating a harmony of ethical and sustainable shopping alongside a feast of graphic novels, manga, sci-fi and fantasy books, and collectables.

The shops are run by husband-and-wife team Ross and Natalie Denby.

Ross explained they have had some “amazing times” at Piece Hall but found having both shops there as separate spaces on different floors, along with Ross's IT business, difficult to manage at times.

They found out the premises in The Woolshops was available and realised it would be a great space to house both shops and enter them into an exciting new phase.

"We are going to be offering the best of both and taking both shops to the next level,” he said.

Regular customers will still be able to find all their Pages ‘N’ Pixels favourites and everything Just Gaia has always supplied – plus much more.

There is a new 'Gaia of the Galaxy’ seating space where people can enjoy a coffee while waiting for their refills and browse the books on offer - "manga and a mocha" as Ross describes it.

There is also a wider range of titles at the new store, including plenty by new and up-and-coming authors.

"We want to inspire the next generation of authors and artists,” said Ross.

The pair hope to hold more events at the new space, with two author visits already planned by Adrian Tchaikovsky and Thomas R Weaver.

And Pages ‘N’ Pixels will still be arranging visits from Star Wars characters to pose for photos and walk around the town centre.

"We've had a lot of support already from The Woolshops and want to wish everyone at The Piece Hall the absolute best,” said Ross.

"We're still very close neighbours!"

The new shop will be open from 11am tomorrow (Saturday).

For more details visit @pagesnpixels or @Justgaiahx

