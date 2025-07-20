Where to shop in West Yorkshire: New Halifax charity shop's target of raising over £700k over next five years

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
A new addition to Halifax town centre has opened with an ambitious fundraising target.

The Yorkshire Cancer Research shop, which is Woolshops where The Makeup Club used to be sells pre-loved clothing and accessories, as well as toys, homeware and books.

The charity is hoping its new store will raise £788,000 over the next five years, helping to bring pioneering cancer research to the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its opening also marks a significant step towards the charity’s ambition to have a shop on every high street in Yorkshire.

Alison Bicknell's (right) parents were dedicated members of the former Yorkshire Cancer Research Halifax Volunteer Groupplaceholder image
Alison Bicknell's (right) parents were dedicated members of the former Yorkshire Cancer Research Halifax Volunteer Group

In Halifax, 614 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and 283 people do not survive.

Kevin Crowley, 70 and from Halifax, started volunteering as a member of the research advisory panel at Yorkshire Cancer Research after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year– four years after his wife Lynne received a breast cancer diagnosis.

The couple credit their successful treatment to the early detection of their cancers, which meant they had more treatment options available to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin said: “I want to give something back so I now use my experience to help shape the future of cancer research in Yorkshire.

The new shop is in Woolshops in Halifax town centreplaceholder image
The new shop is in Woolshops in Halifax town centre

"It’s very exciting that Yorkshire Cancer Research is opening a new shop near me and reaching our community. I encourage people to visit the shop and support the charity’s mission to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.”

The store is open between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sundays.

For more information on the Halifax shop, visit: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/shop/halifax .

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireYorkshire Cancer Research
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice