Which firms do not sell to Israel: Calderdale brewery stops selling beer to Israel after boycott

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Calderdale brewery will no longer sell its beer to Israel after a boycott was launched.

Vocation Brewery, whose head office is in Cragg Vale, has announced it will cease all its exports to the country.

“We value the feedback we receive and have decided to cease exports of our beer to Israel with immediate effect,” the firm has posted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A small volume of existing stock may continue to be sold in the country in the near future, however, we won’t be making any new shipments to Israel."

Vocation's head office is in Cragg Valecragg valeplaceholder image
Vocation's head office is in Cragg Valecragg vale

The move follows a boycott of the brand by some customers because of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Those customers include wine bar Fat Fingers in Todmorden, who had vowed not to make any more orders from Vocation because they were selling to Israel.

Meantime, Co-op has announced it will stop sourcing relationships with countries where there are “internationally recognised community-wide human rights abuses and violations of international law”, including Israel.

Related topics:IsraelCalderdaleCo-OpGazaTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice