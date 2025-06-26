A Calderdale brewery will no longer sell its beer to Israel after a boycott was launched.

Vocation Brewery, whose head office is in Cragg Vale, has announced it will cease all its exports to the country.

“We value the feedback we receive and have decided to cease exports of our beer to Israel with immediate effect,” the firm has posted.

"A small volume of existing stock may continue to be sold in the country in the near future, however, we won’t be making any new shipments to Israel."

The move follows a boycott of the brand by some customers because of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Those customers include wine bar Fat Fingers in Todmorden, who had vowed not to make any more orders from Vocation because they were selling to Israel.

Meantime, Co-op has announced it will stop sourcing relationships with countries where there are “internationally recognised community-wide human rights abuses and violations of international law”, including Israel.