Which WHSmith shops are shutting: What is happening to Halifax's WH Smith as round of closures announced
A list of the high street giant’s shops that are closing soon or have closed this year has emerged – and Halifax’s is not on it.
As well as selling books, stationery, magazines and newspapers, the Halifax branch on Market Street is also home to a Post Office branch and has a section devoted to Toys R Us goods.
WH Smith has said it intends to focus on travel locations, such as airports and train stations, where footfall remains strong.
Most large airports across the UK, including Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, have at least one WHSmith outlet.
These are the WH Smith stores that have closed or will be closing soon:
Bournemouth Old Christchurch Road, Dorset - Closed on January 18
Luton, Bedfordshire - closed on January 18
March, Cambridgeshire - closed on January 25
Basingstoke, Hampshire - closed on February 1
Long Eaton - closed on February 1
Newtown, Powys - closed on February 15
Winton branch in Bournemouth, Dorset - closed on February 15
Rhyl, Denbighshire - closed on February 15
Bolton, Greater Manchester - closed in February
Accrington, Lancashire - closed on March 15
Halstead, Essex - closing in April
Halesowen, West Midlands - closing in April
Diss, Norfolk - closing in April
Newport, Wales - closing in April
Haverhill, Suffolk - closing on April 26
Woolwich - closing in April
Stockton, County Durham - closing in May
Oldham, Greater Manchester - closing in May
West Mall, Frenchgate Centre Doncaster - closing on May 31
Orpington, Greater London - closing date to be confirmed