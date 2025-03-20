WH Smith is shutting stores across the country in the coming weeks – but not its Halifax branch.

A list of the high street giant’s shops that are closing soon or have closed this year has emerged – and Halifax’s is not on it.

As well as selling books, stationery, magazines and newspapers, the Halifax branch on Market Street is also home to a Post Office branch and has a section devoted to Toys R Us goods.

WH Smith has said it intends to focus on travel locations, such as airports and train stations, where footfall remains strong.

Most large airports across the UK, including Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, have at least one WHSmith outlet.

These are the WH Smith stores that have closed or will be closing soon:

Bournemouth Old Christchurch Road, Dorset - Closed on January 18

Luton, Bedfordshire - closed on January 18

March, Cambridgeshire - closed on January 25

Basingstoke, Hampshire - closed on February 1

Long Eaton - closed on February 1

Newtown, Powys - closed on February 15

Winton branch in Bournemouth, Dorset - closed on February 15

Rhyl, Denbighshire - closed on February 15

Bolton, Greater Manchester - closed in February

Accrington, Lancashire - closed on March 15

Halstead, Essex - closing in April

Halesowen, West Midlands - closing in April

Diss, Norfolk - closing in April

Newport, Wales - closing in April

Haverhill, Suffolk - closing on April 26

Woolwich - closing in April

Stockton, County Durham - closing in May

Oldham, Greater Manchester - closing in May

West Mall, Frenchgate Centre Doncaster - closing on May 31

Orpington, Greater London - closing date to be confirmed