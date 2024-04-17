Why is Brighouse Wilko's car park shut: Major Calderdale town centre car park shuts as demolition starts to knock down Wilko and build a new Aldi
Permission was granted last week for the demolition of Brighouse Wilko, on Briggate, and there is now a construction crew and diggers at the site.
There is also a sign up saying the busy car park is now closed.
Brighouse Wilko shut in October along with scores more of the brand’s stores across the country after Wilko went into administration.
Plans were submitted in September by Triple Jersey Ltd to demolish the existing store and construct a new one
The now-approved application is for the “demolition of the existing retail unit and construction of a new retail unit with associated access, parking, landscaping and drainage.”
The Courier revealed earlier this year that documents accompanying the application included a response to comments from Calderdale Council’s Highways Department, which was submitted in December, that suggest the store will become an Aldi.
In response to a query about how the store car park would be managed, it says: “The applicant is willing to accept a car park management plan condition. The standard operation of Aldi car parks permits a maximum stay of 90 minutes and therefore the applicant would not want to accept a condition requiring any greater length of maximum stay.”
Images included in the response also name the client of the firm commissioned to draw up the response as Aldi.
The application proposes that the new store would have 40 full-time employees.
Last year Aldi listed Brighouse as one of several “required locations" where it would like to build new stores in the UK.