Why is Burger King shut: Halifax fast food restaurant to shut for two weeks
One of Halifax’s fast food restaurants and drive-thrus is shutting for two weeks.
Burger King, on Square Road in the town centre, is closing for a refurbishment.
The dining area has already been shut since Monday, with only drive-thru service and deliveries available.
But a full closure will be in place from Monday, September 22 until Sunday, October 5, according to signs now up in the windows.
The signs also say: “We appreciate your patience and can’t wait to welcome you back with a fresh new look!”