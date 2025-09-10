Why is Burger King shut: Halifax fast food restaurant to shut for two weeks

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:14 BST
One of Halifax’s fast food restaurants and drive-thrus is shutting for two weeks.

Burger King, on Square Road in the town centre, is closing for a refurbishment.

The dining area has already been shut since Monday, with only drive-thru service and deliveries available.

But a full closure will be in place from Monday, September 22 until Sunday, October 5, according to signs now up in the windows.

The signs also say: “We appreciate your patience and can’t wait to welcome you back with a fresh new look!”

