One of Halifax’s fast food restaurants and drive-thrus is shutting for two weeks.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King, on Square Road in the town centre, is closing for a refurbishment.

The dining area has already been shut since Monday, with only drive-thru service and deliveries available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a full closure will be in place from Monday, September 22 until Sunday, October 5, according to signs now up in the windows.

The signs also say: “We appreciate your patience and can’t wait to welcome you back with a fresh new look!”