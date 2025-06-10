A well-known Calderdale takeaway has been ordered to close temporarily after rodent droppings were found.

Darios Pizza, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, says a deep clean is underway and it is waiting to hear from Calderdale Council when it can reopen.

A notice, dated yesterday, has gone up outside the takeaway advising Darios that the council’s environmental health team intended to apply for a hygiene emergency prohibition order.

The reason, the notice says was “due to an active rodent infestation in the cellar and food preparation area”.

There is also a copy of a hygiene emergency prohibition notice for Darios, also dated yesterday.

The reason given for the notice is “several rodent droppings have been found in the basement and food prep area as well as gnaw marks and evidence that bait has been eaten”.

Onur Kafali, from Darios Pizza, believes the routine inspection from the environmental health team found some old signs of rodent activity already dealt with in the basement.

He has contacted a professional pest control company who will be visiting the takeaway tomorrow to ensure they can reopen as soon as possible.

"The inspection found some old signs of rodent activity in the basement, which is where our kitchen is located,” he said.

"However, we had already identified the issue last week and taken proactive steps.”

He said traps and bait stations were placed throughout the premises and they caught and removed the rodent before the inspection.

"Since then, there has been no further rodent activity – all bait remains untouched,” he said.

"A full professional deep clean is already underway.

"We are cooperating fully with the council to reopen as soon as possible.”

He added: “All areas were carefully inspected for any further signs of rodent activity.

"Any possible holes, gaps or entry points were sealed completely.

"We also contacted a professional pest control company who will be visiting the site tomorrow.

"A full report from their visit will be submitted to the council.

“We understand that pest risks can unfortunately occur in any food business, especially older buildings. But what matters most is how we handle it – and we are committed to going above and beyond to protect our customers’ health and trust.

"Our entire team is fully aware of the situation and working hard to restore normal service as soon as possible.”