Why is McDonald's closed: Halifax branch of McDonald's shuts for more than a month
The town centre branch at 22-24 Old Market is understood to be shut until November 13 while a refurbishment is carried out.
The next closest McDonald’s are at Salterhebble and Asda.
The Courier reported last month how the fast food giant had submitted two planning applications for changes to the Halifax town centre branch.
They wanted to carry out minor refurbishments to the shop front including redecorating window frames and replacing the entrance door.
McDonald’s was also seeking advertising consent to install the two new “Golden Arch” fascia signs to replace the existing ones.