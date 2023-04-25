The event, which took place at The Shay Stadium saw 23 teams, including several teams from Wilkinson Woodward’s Halifax, Huddersfield, and Brighouse branches, put their general knowledge to the test.

Following 11 rounds of interesting and challenging questions X-Press Legal Services were crowned as the winners.

Wilkinson Woodward Managing Director Maureen Cawthorn said: “We were delighted to see so many colleagues, business associates and friends come together and battle it out for such a worthwhile cause.

Wilkinson Woodward Charity Quiz Night at The Shay Stadium, Halifax

"We are incredibly pleased with the amount raised and would like to thank everyone for their generosity and sportsmanship.”

A team from Overgate Hospice also participated in the event. “Our team thoroughly enjoyed the fun-filled evening. We want to thank the team at Wilkinson Woodward, as well as everyone who participated in the quiz and who gave so generously,” said Suzanne Benn, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice.

Wilkinson Woodward has been part of the communities of Calderdale and Kirklees for over 130 years and is proud to support several causes. “Supporting local organisations is something we are passionate about. From donating to fundraising and volunteering, we have longstanding relationships with various local charities and organisations,” Maureen added. “We are truly pleased that the funds raised during the quiz will help Overgate Hospice to continue to provide care and support to the Calderdale community.”

