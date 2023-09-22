News you can trust since 1853
Wilko closing dates: Here is when Halifax's and Brighouse's Wilko shops will shut for good

Closing dates have been confirmed for the Wilko stores in Halifax and Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:51 BST
The Courier has been told that Halifax’s store, on Southgate in the town centre, will shut on Tuesday, October 3.

And Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, will close a few days later on Sunday, October 8.

Most of the shelves at Halifax’s Wilko are now empty and closing down sale notices have been plastered in the windows.

Wilko on Southgate in Halifax town centre is shutting for goodWilko on Southgate in Halifax town centre is shutting for good
B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops but it is not yet known which ones.

Wilko officially went into administration on August 10 and administrator PwC had been trying to find a buyer for the whole business but said no viable offers had been made.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: "We know this has been a deeply unsettling time for everyone concerned and would like to express our gratitude to all Wilko team members for the dedication and support they have continued to give the business in the most trying of circumstances.”

