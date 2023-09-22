Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Courier has been told that Halifax’s store, on Southgate in the town centre, will shut on Tuesday, October 3.

And Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, will close a few days later on Sunday, October 8.

Most of the shelves at Halifax’s Wilko are now empty and closing down sale notices have been plastered in the windows.

B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops but it is not yet known which ones.

Wilko officially went into administration on August 10 and administrator PwC had been trying to find a buyer for the whole business but said no viable offers had been made.