A new retail store could arise from the former Wilko site in Brighouse, if a planning application is successful.

In late summer, on behalf of client investment company Triple Jersey Ltd, planning consultants DPP Planning asked Calderdale Council for a screening opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment would be required for the site on Briggate.

The council agreed that as the proposed scheme is not considered to be of a significantly greater scale than the current building, such an assessment is not needed.

Now the company has put in a full planning application for a new retail store with a sales area of 1,140 square metres and associated car parking, landscaping and access.

The Wilko store at Briggate, Brighouse. Picture: Google

Following demolition of the existing building, it is proposed that the unit and car park will be situated in a similar position to that of existing to the south east of the site, say supporting statements from DPP Planning.

The application does not indicate who might ultimately occupy the new store, although the planning statement refers to a “new discount retail unit” which it says will be more sustainable than the existing one.

Retailers Poundland and B & M are taking on some of Wilko’s 400-strong chain of stores following the company’s going into administration in the summer.

The application – number 23/00968/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

The entrance to the store will be positioned to the north eastern corner of the unit.

Pedestrian access will be via Briggate, interlinking with the existing zebra crossing leading to the Wellington Arcade and rest of the town centre, as well as another route via Halifax Road.

Ninety-six car parking spaces are proposed, including four active electric vehicle charging bays with plans to earmark 18 more bays for the same purpose when demand for electric vehicles increases.

Internally, the store will comprise the proposed retail floorspace for the majority of the unit, with the rear of the unit accommodating warehousing, a freezer store, two staffroom breakout areas, and toilets, say the statements.

Brighouse Wilko shut on Sunday (October 8).