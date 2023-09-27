Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people across the country who worked for the chain have lost their jobs after it went into administration.

Some stores have already closed and Calderdale’s Wilkos will shut next week – Halifax’s on Tuesday (October 3) and Brighouse’s on Sunday, October 8.

Dismayed customers have been donating to an online fundraiser so that workers from the Brighouse store can have a final farewell.

Wilko stores in Brighouse and Halifax are closing

Jo Eastwood, who has worked there for 18 years, set up the appeal which has so far raised more than £350.

"Our little Wilko family has been here in Brighouse for the last 18 years and I would love to try plan something fantastic for us all to get together and remember.

"As a lot of us are still searching for new jobs and worried about paying bills, I thought I would set this up so no one misses out on our final farewell.

"It has been a pleasure serving our customers over the years and any donations would be very gratefully received.

"A huge thank you from each and every member of your Brighouse Wilko team.”

Wilko officially went into administration on August 10 and administrator PwC had been trying to find a buyer for the whole business but said no viable offers had been made.

B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops but it is not yet known which ones.